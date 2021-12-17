Mdex Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Mdex has a total market cap of $335.14 million and $49.83 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.71 or 0.08051400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,042.55 or 0.99838556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,789,493 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

