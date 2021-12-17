Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 590 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08. The company has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

