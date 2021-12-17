Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $744,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $508.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $516.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

