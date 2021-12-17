Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $231.85 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,767 shares of company stock worth $27,983,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

