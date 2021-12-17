Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 43,375 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 340,928 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

