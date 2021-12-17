Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.5% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.87.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

