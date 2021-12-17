Maynadier Patrick D. De Sells 25,166 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHD opened at $101.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $101.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

