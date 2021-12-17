Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $120.15

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.15 and last traded at $120.16, with a volume of 10988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Get Match Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.