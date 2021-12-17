Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 634.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 86,014 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

