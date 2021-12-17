Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $134.52 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $159.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

