Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Galecto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

GLTO stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Galecto, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Galecto Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

