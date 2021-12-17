Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,353 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.