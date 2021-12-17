Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $236.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.64 and its 200-day moving average is $229.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

