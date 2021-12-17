Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $21.23 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.