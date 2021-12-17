Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0616

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Marlin has a total market cap of $45.38 million and $12.64 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

