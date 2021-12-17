Margaret B. Mclean Sells 6,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $83.81 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.39 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

