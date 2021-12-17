Margaret B. Mclean Sells 6,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $83.81 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.39 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.