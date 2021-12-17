Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

MRRTY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.06.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

