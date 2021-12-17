Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

MFC stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,909,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,990. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.72 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 21.3999972 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

