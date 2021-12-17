ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.