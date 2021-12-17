Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 396,337 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 5.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 9.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.