Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.