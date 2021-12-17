Macquarie Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.