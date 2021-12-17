Lympo (LYM) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $616,429.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00203137 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

