Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $254,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

