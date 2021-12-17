LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.40 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.94). Approximately 1,824,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,255,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.20 ($1.93).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

