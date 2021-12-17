Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.91.

LUG stock opened at C$9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

