Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Up 120.4% in November

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the November 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 7,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTMNF shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

