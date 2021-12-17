Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.

LVLU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of LVLU opened at $11.09 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

