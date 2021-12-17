Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.52

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.52 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 34.65 ($0.46). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.44), with a volume of 79,629 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £229.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.52.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.