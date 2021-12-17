Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,844 shares of company stock worth $38,036,996. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

