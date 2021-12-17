Loser Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.24 or 0.08288900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.38 or 1.00540874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

