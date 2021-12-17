loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 2,020,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

