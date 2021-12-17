Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $266.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

