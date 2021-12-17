Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

