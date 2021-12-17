Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $946,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $362.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.92 and a 200 day moving average of $326.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $369.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

