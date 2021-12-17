Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Illumina were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $876,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $378.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.54 and a 200-day moving average of $437.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

