Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.06 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $89.91 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

