Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

