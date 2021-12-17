Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $23,578,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 126,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $322.92 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.96 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

