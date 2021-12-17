Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 700.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $324.98 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.81. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $240,891,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397,822 shares of company stock worth $826,128,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

