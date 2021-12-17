LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.13

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 2521573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.