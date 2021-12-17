Liberum Capital Increases M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 260

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s current price.

LON SAA opened at GBX 164 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.50 million and a P/E ratio of -71.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.35. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 79.20 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 191 ($2.52).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

