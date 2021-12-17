Liberum Capital Increases M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 260

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s current price.
LON SAA opened at GBX 164 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.50 million and a P/E ratio of -71.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.35. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 79.20 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 191 ($2.52).
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
