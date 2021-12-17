Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LBSR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 52,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,737. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
