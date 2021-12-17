Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBSR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 52,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,737. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

