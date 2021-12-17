LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145,346.30

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. LHT has a total market cap of $145,346.30 and $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005348 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

