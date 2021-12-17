Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $326.43.

LII stock opened at $324.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

