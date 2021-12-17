Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $108.46 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.