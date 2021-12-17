Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Lear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lear by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $177.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

