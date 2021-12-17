LBRY Credits Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124,579.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and $124,579.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00053282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.24 or 0.08024951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00078337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,169.54 or 1.00103838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.