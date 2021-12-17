Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.88

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 765 ($10.11) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 771.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 771.41. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 616 ($8.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 813 ($10.74). The stock has a market cap of £940.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

