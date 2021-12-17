Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.88

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 765 ($10.11) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 771.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 771.41. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 616 ($8.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 813 ($10.74). The stock has a market cap of £940.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Law Debenture
