Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Director Alan F. Harris Buys 3,195 Shares

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $162.54 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

LANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,512,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

